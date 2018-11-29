Priyanka & Nick
23 featured stories since MORE

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding: Will These A-Listers Be on the Guest List?

placeholder
Dave Quinn
November 28, 2018 08:13 PM

As Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding near, the question remains: who will or won’t make the highly anticipated guest list?

First, there are the definites: Both families will be there, including Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas and Priyanka’s parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra.

Nick’s brothers Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are all serving as groomsmen, so they’ll obviously be in attendance. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra is one of Nick’s groomsman too, as is his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, whom he met and grew close with while filming the mixed martial arts TV series. (The men all were gifted personalized lime scooters for Nick’s bachelor party, as he showed off on social media earlier this month).

Additionally, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner will be present. Both have been heavily involved in pre-wedding festivities — including Priyanka’s October bridal shower and Amsterdam bachelorette party.

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding

Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer (wife of actor Armie Hammer) also got into the pre-wedding fun, though it’s not known whether they’ll make the trip to India.

But from there come the big questions.

Will Demi Lovato, Nick’s longtime close friend, make the event now that she’s home from her 90-day in-patient rehab treatment following her relapse and near-overdose?

What about his other Disney channel contemporary, Miley Cyrus?

And of course, everyone will be looking to see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up. Priyanka and the now-Dutchess of Sussex have been friends since meeting in 2016, and Priyanka famously attended the royal couple’s May wedding, though she wasn’t dating Nick at the time.

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images; REX/Shutterstock

Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still…that happened today,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram after Markle’s wedding day. “You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding, but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope…both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy…and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.”

Although the royals occasionally pop up at the weddings of close friends, they typically avoid high-profile celebrity affairs — they skipped Meghan’s friend Serena Williams’ November 2017 wedding. And, of course, the expectant parents are busy gearing up for their big move to new home Frogmore Cottage in the new year.

Also up in the air is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He has connections to both the bride and the groom, having worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Nick and the Baywatch movie with Priyanka.

Jon Bass, Priyanka Chopra, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Zac Efron
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Past costars are always a good place to mine for potential guests. Peruse IMDb and you’ll find one known actor after the next, including Zac Efron (Baywatch), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Johanna Braddy (Quantico), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), and Russell Tovey (Quantico).

Darren Criss and Nick Jonas
Jenny Anderson/Getty

At least two former costars of Nick’s are expected to be in attendance, both from his Broadway family. The actor has trod the boards four times before, including in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His costar there, Michael Park, has remained a friend, so there’s a good chance the Dear Evan Hansen actor will make the trip. Same for Kevin Covert, another How to Succeed… alum, who counts Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and Turner among the followers of his private Instagram account.

Emmy-winner Darren Criss, who replaced Nick in How to Succeed…, is a close pal additionally. The two were last together in October, when Jonas joined Criss onstage at his fourth annual outdoor Broadway musical festival, Elsie Fest.

Priyanka & Nick
23 featured stories since
Nick Jonas Closing Tiffany's for Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring Is Sweet Home Alabama IRL
Priyanka Chopra Posts Gym Selfie 'In Between Sets' as She Prepares for Her Wedding to Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas and His Family Are 'Going to India to Meet' Priyanka Chopra's Family: Source
Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas — See the Dazzling Diamond
Nick Jonas and His Parents Arrive in India to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family for the First Time
Sophie Turner Raves About 'Future Sister-in-Law' Priyanka Chopra: 'Beautiful, Inside and Out'
The Face Mask Priyanka Chopra Used to Get Royal Wedding-Ready Is 20% Off at the Dermstore Friends & Family Sale
Will Nick or Joe Jonas Get Married First? 'It Wouldn't Be Surprising If Nick' Does, Says Source
Nick Jonas Says ‘the Future Looks So Bright’ with Fiancée Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jokes She Needs to 'Catch Up' to BFF Meghan Markle After Pregnancy Announcement
Priyanka Chopra Calls Fiancé Nick Jonas 'Bae' in a Cuddly New Photo
Priyanka Chopra 'Couldn't Stop Smiling' at Tiffany's Bridal Shower Ahead of Nick Jonas Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision in White as She Hits Bridal Shower in Wedding Dress-Like Gown
Priyanka Chopra Says She Considered Herself Single Until 'There Was a Ring'
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Bachelorette Bash as Nick Jonas' Mom Tells Her to 'Be Good'
Piggyback Ride! Priyanka Chopra Bonds with Future Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner on Bachelorette Trip
Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette Weekend Wardrobe Featured Feathers, Sequins and Lots of Bridal Bling
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Obtain Their Marriage License
Bachelor No More! Nick Jonas Gifts His Groomsmen (Including Joe!) Scooters Ahead of Party
Nick Jonas Admits He Instagram Stalks Fiancée Priyanka Chopra: 'You Are So Beautiful'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Arrive in Mumbai Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding
Double the Love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Will Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding: Will These A-Listers Be on the Guest List?

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.