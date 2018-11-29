Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding: Will These A-Listers Be on the Guest List?

As Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding near, the question remains: who will or won’t make the highly anticipated guest list?

First, there are the definites: Both families will be there, including Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas and Priyanka’s parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra.

Nick’s brothers Frankie Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are all serving as groomsmen, so they’ll obviously be in attendance. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra is one of Nick’s groomsman too, as is his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, whom he met and grew close with while filming the mixed martial arts TV series. (The men all were gifted personalized lime scooters for Nick’s bachelor party, as he showed off on social media earlier this month).

Additionally, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner will be present. Both have been heavily involved in pre-wedding festivities — including Priyanka’s October bridal shower and Amsterdam bachelorette party.

Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer (wife of actor Armie Hammer) also got into the pre-wedding fun, though it’s not known whether they’ll make the trip to India.

But from there come the big questions.

Will Demi Lovato, Nick’s longtime close friend, make the event now that she’s home from her 90-day in-patient rehab treatment following her relapse and near-overdose?

What about his other Disney channel contemporary, Miley Cyrus?

And of course, everyone will be looking to see whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up. Priyanka and the now-Dutchess of Sussex have been friends since meeting in 2016, and Priyanka famously attended the royal couple’s May wedding, though she wasn’t dating Nick at the time.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still…that happened today,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram after Markle’s wedding day. “You my friend were the epitome of grace, love, and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding, but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope…both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy…and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.”

Although the royals occasionally pop up at the weddings of close friends, they typically avoid high-profile celebrity affairs — they skipped Meghan’s friend Serena Williams’ November 2017 wedding. And, of course, the expectant parents are busy gearing up for their big move to new home Frogmore Cottage in the new year.

Also up in the air is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He has connections to both the bride and the groom, having worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Nick and the Baywatch movie with Priyanka.

Past costars are always a good place to mine for potential guests. Peruse IMDb and you’ll find one known actor after the next, including Zac Efron (Baywatch), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Johanna Braddy (Quantico), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), and Russell Tovey (Quantico).

At least two former costars of Nick’s are expected to be in attendance, both from his Broadway family. The actor has trod the boards four times before, including in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His costar there, Michael Park, has remained a friend, so there’s a good chance the Dear Evan Hansen actor will make the trip. Same for Kevin Covert, another How to Succeed… alum, who counts Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and Turner among the followers of his private Instagram account.

Emmy-winner Darren Criss, who replaced Nick in How to Succeed…, is a close pal additionally. The two were last together in October, when Jonas joined Criss onstage at his fourth annual outdoor Broadway musical festival, Elsie Fest.