See the Massive Fireworks Display That Followed Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra began their marriage with a bang. A whole bunch of ’em, actually.

Following their Christian wedding ceremony officiated by the groom’s father in India on Saturday, the couple lit up the sky above the Umaid Bhawan Palace with a massive fireworks display.

Onlookers far from the Jodhpur, Rajasthan, venue still managed to fill social media with videos and images of the jaw-dropping show.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, wore custom Ralph Lauren designs for the Western ceremony, where they also exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard.

On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony to honor Chopra’s background.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “They are doing both.”

On Friday, Chopra and Jonas held a Mehendi ceremony — but with a twist.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra and Jonas both wrote in an Instagram post shared just after they became husband and wife. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”

A Mehendi ceremony is a Hindu wedding ritual where all of the women in the bride and groom’s families, along with close female friends, gather together while the bride has elaborate henna designs applied to her hands and feet. But Chopra and Jonas’ festive event was coed.

“Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” they said.

Chopra wore a bright, voluminous frock for the event, and clearly couldn’t stop smiling. Both she and Jonas got henna tattoos on their hands.