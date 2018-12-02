Nick Jonas Crushes His Pre-Wedding Cricket Match with Priyanka Chopra and Their Guests

The fun really never stopped during Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding weekend!

On Friday — as a non-traditional element of the Hindu Mehendi ceremony — the musician, the former Quantico star and their families played cricket.

Chopra shared peeks at the friendly competition on her Instagram Story. In a group picture, which included Jonas’ brothers Joe and Kevin, Jonas held Chopra in his arms as fellow celebrants crowded around them.

“TEAM BRIDE VS TEAM GROOM,” Chopra captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #CRICKET.

In a short video on Chopra’s Story, Jonas hit a ball with a bat — as he wore a shirt that said “Team Groom.”

“It’s a six!” Chopra declared. (According to Wiktionary, to “hit a six” is “to hit the ball hard enough to go out of the boundary of the field, thereby scoring the maximum of six runs.”)

The Mehendi ceremony is a Hindu wedding ritual where all of the women in the bride and groom’s families, along with close female friends, gather together while the bride has elaborate henna designs applied to her hands and feet. But Chopra and Jonas’ festive event was coed.

“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, both wrote in an Instagram post shared just after they became husband and wife. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”

“Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” they added.

Chopra wore a bright, voluminous frock by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the event, and clearly couldn’t stop smiling. Both she and Jonas got henna tattoos on their hands.

That evening, guests celebrated with an epic Sangeet party featuring food, dancing, and performances in honor of the bride and groom.

“Millions of fairy lights and mirror installations lit up the Umaid Bhavan grounds to create an enchanted wonderland,” Khosla, who also designed Chopra’s silver and gold sari and Jonas’ midnight blue sherwani for the evening, described on Instagram. “It was as if the sky and earth danced as one to celebrate this union.”

The couple officially became husband and wife on Saturday during a Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Chopra and Jonas both wore custom Ralph Lauren designs for the Western ceremony, where they also exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard.