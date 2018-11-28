Double the Love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Will Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

When Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot, it’ll be double the celebration for the lovebirds!

The couple — who got engaged in July — is expected to wed soon, and when they do, they’ll be having two ceremonies.

To celebrate both of their cultures, the 26-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress will be having both a Western and an Indian wedding, PEOPLE has learned.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

It’s been nearly a week since the bride-to-be welcomed her man to Delhi, India, on Thursday with a romantic snapshot of the duo cuddling upon Jonas’ arrival. Later that day, Chopra posted a snapshot of her Thanksgiving dinner with her fiancé at the head of a lengthy table.

On Wednesday, the engaged duo was spotted attending a puja ceremony at Chopra’s house in Mumbai.

A puja ceremony is a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event.

The former Quantico actress wore a baby blue design with a floral pattern and silver embellishments, while Jonas looked marriage-ready in a pink kurta for the traditional ceremony.

Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, who arrived in India on Monday, also attended.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Jonas and Chopra stayed in touch after hitting it off last year, but things really heated up between the pair — who began dating in May — when they introduced each other to their families.

First, Chopra met his family at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey on June 9. At the ceremony were Jonas’ brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, who was accompanied by his wife Danielle, as well as their mother Denise and father Kevin Sr.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously told PEOPLE of the duo, who posed together at the 2017 Met Gala. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Then, on June 22, Jonas and Chopra traveled to India where they met her mother Madhu.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra previously told PEOPLE.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” she added of their week-long getaway in the country — during which they attended a friend’s wedding. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”