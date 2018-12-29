Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up on Family Ski Trip with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ending 2018 on a high note.

The couple — who tied the knot in India in early December — are in the Alpine village of Verbier, Switzerland for a ski holiday with friends and family, including Chopra’s mom Madhu Akhouri Chopra, Jonas’ brothers Frankie and Joe Jonas and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.

All have been sharing photos from the wintery getaway. Priyanka, 36, posted a photo of her and her new husband looking playful as they cuddled outside and enjoyed a drink. “Happiness in the mountains,” Priyanka captioned the photo.

Turner, 22, and Joe, 29, were also packing on the PDA. “With my love in the mountains,” the Game of Thrones actress captioned a picture of her and Joe as they cuddled up and stuck their tongues out at each other.

“Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes,” Nick, 26, wrote on his post of the same gallery of images.

Before their time in the village, all hit the slopes for a ski session, at one point posing in their gear with Frankie and pals Cavanaugh James, Chris Ganter and Martin Barlan.

Nick also posted a picture of himself on the mountain, and later during their après ski celebrations.

Those post-ski times also included four of the guys, including Joe, partaking in a “shotski” group drink, video of which Turner posted to her Instagram Story.

Frankie, who had hit the Ritz Club casino in Mayfair with Nick and Priyanka before leaving for Switzerland, also shared a photo of the view with his followers.

Showing off their accommodations, Madhu uploaded a photo from a balcony overlooking the Alps.

“Snow clad mountains, hot pot of tea… morning bliss,” she wrote.

“Magical night on the mountain,” she wrote of a picture taken in the evening.

Priyanka also posted a photo of her slipper-wrapped feet near a fence as she looked out at a similar view.

It’s been a whirlwind December for Nick and Priyanka.

On Dec. 1, the lovebirds said “I do” during a Western wedding in Priyanka’s home country of India. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the pair announced their engagement in July 2018.

She was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s brothers).

The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard.

“It was all tears. All tears,” the actress, who carried a bouquet of tuberoses (her favorite flower) designed by Jenya Flowers (NYC) — which created the floral arrangements for the entire wedding party — told PEOPLE. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

As for Nick, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he said. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

On Tuesday, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The pair united their blended families together in England for the festivities, and each shared photos from the day on Instagram.

“From our family to yours,” the Quantico actress captioned one big family shot, snapped as the group raised their wine glasses for a toast while sitting around a circular dinner table.

Nick, meanwhile, shared photos with his brothers by the tree. “Missing one brother [Kevin Jonas],” he wrote of his Jonas Brothers bandmate, 31, who spent Christmas back in the U.S. with wife Danielle Jonas and their two young girls. “Sending all the families love on this Christmas.”