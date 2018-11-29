Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Actually Started Talking in 2016 — and He Sent the First Message!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may have gotten engaged after just two months of dating, but their romance was years in the making.

The couple opens up about the start of their whirlwind relationship in a new in-depth interview with Vogue, revealing that they first started talking back in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was Nick who sent the first message,” said Chopra, 36.

After watching Chopra’s show Quantico, Jonas, 26, said he reached out to the star on Twitter, suggesting they go on a date. “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he recalled writing.

Chopra promptly gave Jonas her cellphone number, and the two soon began a texting relationship, which Jonas described as “friendly with an eye toward flirtation.”

Though they stayed in contact over texts, they didn’t actually meet until 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party — where Jonas got down on one knee.

“This is in front of a bunch of people,” he recalled. “I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

While the move worked and Chopra joined Jonas for a drink, the two wouldn’t see each other again until a week before the 2017 Met Gala, which Ralph Lauren invited them to attend together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage

The two spent a few hours chatting over drinks ahead of the big gala, and Chopra even invited Jonas back to her apartment, where they spent more time together.

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra said. “He patted my back before he left.”

“There was no kiss,” Jonas confirmed. “There was nothing.”

RELATED: Double the Love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Will Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

AP/Shutterstock

Jonas insisted that he didn’t make a move because Chopra’s mom was visiting her at the time.

“I thought it was a respectful first night,” Jonas said, before Chopra objected: “It was too respectful if you ask me.”

But after the two attended the Met Gala together, it was clear that there was something special between them. Nick brother Joe Jonassaid the singer seemed “smitten” with the actress.

“I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog,” Joe told Vogue, adding that he took a photo of his brother at the end of the night. “He’s sitting on the floor. And Sophie [Turner, his fiancée] and I were just laughing at him. We’re like, Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Will Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies

But it wasn’t until a year later that the two went on their first official date — where their love story truly began. Chopra and Jonas got engaged in July, after Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring.

Jonas and Chopra will exchange vows in two ceremonies over the weekend. To celebrate their respective cultures, the 26-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress will be having both a Western and an Indian wedding, PEOPLE has learned.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”