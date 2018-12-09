Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Attend Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Celebration for Isha Ambani in India

With one week of matrimony under their belts, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the union of another happy couple with some familiar faces.

The newlyweds were seen arriving in Udaipur, India, on Friday, ahead of the pre-wedding festivities for 27-year-old Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, according to Forbes.

As they arrived at Udaipur Maharana Pratap airport, both Jonas and Chopra waved to the crowd as the actress, 36, held onto the 26-year-old singer’s arm.

The Quantico star wore a navy jacket with a pair of matching pants and a light blue top, while the “Close” singer opted for a purple blazer, a light shirt and grey pants.

The following day, the actress also posted a shot on her Instagram Story that appeared to be taken from one of the celebrations. In the photo, the star showed off two place cards for her and her husband that highlighted her new married name.

Clearly enjoying seeing herself addressed as “Priyanka Chopra Jones,” the star placed a flame sticker that read “LIT” on the bottom of the snap.

Other celebrity guests included Hillary Clinton (who has known the Ambani family for over a decade, according to Reuters), Beyoncé and Arianna Huffington.

Reuters also reported that guests attending the pre-wedding festivities were given access to an app in order to keep track of all the activities that would be occurring ahead of the bride and groom’s big day, including a concert by the Grammy-winning singer, 37.

Giving her fans a glimpse into the bash, Beyoncé shared a series of photos on Saturday that highlighted the dramatic red and gold gown she wore, which had a slit on one side that stretched all the way to her hip.

The gown appeared to be one of the costumes she wore during the performance.

The singer also shared a series of photos and clips of herself onstage wearing an all-gold outfit and performing with two backup dancers and what appeared to be a full band.

Isha Ambani is set to wed Anand Piramal, the 33-year-old executive director of the global conglomerate Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty, in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

In addition to being a Yale graduate, Isha was named one of Asia’s women to watch by Forbes in 2015.

Both she and her twin brother Akash joined the board of directors at the telecom and retail units of her father’s company, Reliance Industries, in 2014.