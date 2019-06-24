Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Cuddle Up in Paris Before Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding

After arriving in Paris ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s upcoming nuptials, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took in the sights.

Nick shared a photo of himself and his wife cuddling as they ride down a river together in a boat. In the shot, Nick is seen holding a cigar as Chopra leans back against his chest.

“City of love,” he captioned the photo, referring to Paris’ nickname.

On Sunday, Nick was spotted exploring the city with Joe and Sophie, along with actor Wilmer Valderrama and his reported girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

RELATED: Wilmer Valderrama & Priyanka Chopra Join Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” Valderrama said on his Instagram Story.

Priyanka, meanwhile, was photographed walking around the French capital Sunday.

Image zoom AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

This will be Sophie and Joe’s second ceremony. The couple had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intended on having a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.” They have not yet revealed when they’ll be tying the knot for the second time, but all signs point to soon as his family members touch down in France.

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Dine in Paris Ahead of Summer Wedding in France

Jow, who celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza with friends including brothers Nick and Kevin, first revealed that the couple would be walking down the aisle in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show. He had previously told The Late Late Show host James Corden that they planned on having a summer ceremony.

Image zoom Sophie Turner/Instagram

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he said at the time. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In contrast to their first ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added during a May interview for Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit.