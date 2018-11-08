Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Obtain Their Marriage License

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one step closer to saying “I do.”

The couple has reportedly obtained a marriage license. According to The Blast, Jonas and Chopra stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork.

The stars plan to file the license in both Chopra’s native India and the United States in order to make their marriage official in both countries, The Blast reports.

While a wedding date hasn’t been confirmed, this step suggests that the ceremony is happening sooner rather than later.

A source previously told PEOPLE that though Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, has been engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner for nearly a year, “It wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first.”

“They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first,” the source added.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, got engaged in July after two months of dating. Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE, “They are so happy.”

The couple confirmed the news on social media in August by each posting the same romantic photo after throwing an engagement party for their two families in India.

Over the weekend, the former Quantico actress celebrated with a bachelorette party in Amsterdam.

On Saturday, Chopra kicked off the bachelorette bash with a joyful photo captoned, “#BacheloretteVibes.” She also gave a peek into the fun on her Instagram Story with snapshots of pink flowers, champagne and balloons.

“Be good,” the Jonas brothers’ mother Denise commented on the first photo with a red heart emoji.

In October, Chopra had her wedding shower at Tiffany’s & Co. store in Manhattan.