Sealed with a Kiss! Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Ring in 2019 with a Sweet Embrace

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are kissing 2018 goodbye — literally!

The newlyweds spent their first New Year’s Eve as a married couple together on Monday night, and celebrated the start of 2019 with a sweet embrace. Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, both shared photos of their New Year’s kiss to Instagram.

In one photo, the couple lean in for a kiss as they stand on a balcony overlooking a large crowd.

“From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone!” Chopra captioned the snapshot.

Jonas shared a video of the festivities to his social media account, complete with music, colored lights, fire and smoke. The clip ended with the singer leaning in to kiss his bride.

“Happy new year everyone from Verbier!” he wrote.

But the couple didn’t wait for the clock to strike midnight to pack on the PDA. Jonas posted a boomerang of the two kissing a few hours before to his Instagram story.

The couple is vacationing with Jonas’ family in Switzerland. Along with the newlyweds, Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, Chopra’s mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, also enjoyed the snowy slopes during the getaway.

The end of 2018 proved to be a whirlwind few months for Chopra and Jonas.

On Dec. 1, the lovebirds said “I do” during a Western wedding in Priyanka’s home country of India. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the pair announced their engagement in July 2018.

Priyanka was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s brothers) wore the designer for the wedding.

The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard.

“You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was,” Nick told PEOPLE of the wedding. “It was highly emotional.”

Last week, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The pair brought their families together in England for the festivities, and each shared photos from the day on Instagram.

“From our family to yours,” the Quantico actress captioned one big family shot, snapped as the group raised their wine glasses for a toast while sitting around a circular dinner table.