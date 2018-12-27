See New Photos from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Indian Wedding Festivities

As Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra settle into their newlywed lives, photos of their glamorous Indian wedding are still making fans swoon, including a slew of newly released shots that capture the joy and romance of the star-studded festivities earlier this month.

In one of the new black-and-white photos, the former Quantico actress, 36, and the “Chains” musician, 26, are all smiles as they pose side-by-side. In another, the couples shares an intimate moment as Chopra rests her hand on Nick’s cheek, while he reaches his arm around her. In a group shot, the bride and groom pose with friends.

In all the photos, Chopra wows in an off-the-shoulder design and gorgeous necklace, while Nick looks dapper in a patterned suit.

Here are some unseen pictures from the wedding celebrations of @priyankachopra and @nickjonas in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/0tev7Lnr6m — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 27, 2018

New pictures from the nuptials also popped up on Instagram. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas, 31, shared a shot of all four Jonas brothers (Nick, Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas) sharing a laugh. “I tell great jokes,” he quipped.

In an affectionate picture, which Kevin captioned “Dancing with my baby,” he planted a smooch on wife Danielle Jonas‘ cheek. The mom of two beamed during the embrace.

Frankie, 18, posted one picture of himself cheering with a wide grin and another picture of himself looking a bit tired from all the fun.

“My two emotions at my brothers wedding,” he wrote.

Yasmine Al Massri, Chopra’s Quantico co-star, fondly recalled the wedding as she uploaded a slideshow of pictures, including some of the cricket game.

“It’s been 24 days approximately since @priyankachopra and @nickjonas got married… I have since then been experiencing a constant desire when grocery shopping to breakdance the Sangeet choreographies, I get a puppy face when I see people kissing in the street, and Feel LA is not colorful enough,” she captioned the post.

She took solace in the fact that “it will be another 341 days until their anniversary party!”

She continued, “Bless you baby and bless both your hearts that became one in the most unforgettable way.”

On Dec. 1, Nick and Chopra held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The next day, they wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace.

Before the wedding, the duo held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”