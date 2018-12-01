Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra’s home country of India on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, come just four months after the pair was engaged in July 2018.

Chopra, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen (which included Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Jonas’ three brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Frankie).

Of course, Lauren is an important designer to the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actress but also because she and Jonas, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.

The groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated Saturday’s Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard.

On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony to honor Chopra’s background.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “They are doing both.”

Ahead of their big weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together. Days later, they held a puja ceremony to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.

Following their arrival in Jodhpur, Chopra had a mehndi ceremony, where all the women in the bride and groom’s families and close female friends gather as the bride has elaborate henna designs applied to her hands and feet (guests usually get a few designs on their hands too) and the couple celebrated with a sangeet, an over-the-top party with endless food and drinks and perform songs or dances in honor of the couple.

Weeks beforehand, Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City.

After PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on July 27 that the duo got engaged after celebrating her 36th birthday — he closed down a Tiffany store in London to buy an engagement ring before popping the question in Crete — Jonas and Chopra confirmed their relationship status on Aug. 19 when they celebrated their engagement with a party attended by their respective families, who were meeting each other for the first time.

The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter, and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.

Despite hitting it off, especially when they attended the Met Gala in May 2017, the pair didn’t become romantically involved until the following year. “They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” a source told PEOPLE in May, adding that the relationship was “very casual” with outings that included a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert in Los Angeles, a Memorial Day weekend at a Dodgers game and making their couple debut at JFK Airport in New York.

In early June, Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s New Jersey wedding. “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step. His family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

Then, weeks later, they flew to India for a week-long vacation during which he met his future mother-in-law Madhu. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!” Madhu told DNA India in August.

Since getting engaged, Jonas and Chopra spent the fall by going on a double date with Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner at the U.S. Open in New York, recreating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s engagement portrait at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary celebration, celebrating his 26th birthday in Texas, enjoying a “magical” weekend at his go-to vacation spot Mammoth Mountain in California and embracing the “ranch life” in Oklahoma.

In September, Jonas opened up about the beginning of his romance with Chopra during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in,” he said, even revealing their hilarious celebrity nickname. “She likes Prick,” he joked. “I don’t like that one very much.”

Chopra previously told PEOPLE that she was ready to be a mother.

“I am a very ‘live in the today,’ maximum ‘live in the next two months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” she said.

Nick, who split from Olivia Culpo in 2015 after two years together, isn’t the only Jonas getting ready to walk down the aisle. Brother Joe and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner announced their engagement in October 2017.