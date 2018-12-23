Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands During Double Date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Double date night!

Just days after continuing to celebrate their nuptials in Mumbai, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen stepping out in London alongside the 26-year-old singer’s older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.

Letting their affection for each other show, Jonas and Chopra, 36, were seen holding hands as they departed The Delaunay restaurant on Saturday.

Opting for a pop of color, Chopra wore a neon green sweater with a black and white jacket and a pair of black pants. Meanwhile, her husband opted for a camel-colored jacket with a black top and pants.

The DNCE frontman, 29, wore a dark sweater with a pair of black pants, while the Game of Thrones star, 22, went with a green and black bomber jacket and a pair of casual jeans.

Joining the two couples in London was Nick and Joe’s younger brother, Frankie Jonas, 18.

Mirroring the close relationship between the Jonas brothers, Chopra and Turner have both made their affection for each other crystal clear.

During Chopra’s bachelorette celebration in Amsterdam in November, the former Quantico star gave Turner a piggyback ride in heels and revealed the duo already had their own sweet nickname.

“This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days,” she wrote alongside a sweet picture of the pair, adding the hashtag, “TheJSisters.”

Shortly after Chopra and Nick announced their engagement, Turner also raved about the actress in a sweet social media tribute.

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.

Mr. and Mrs. Jonas’ latest outing comes amid a whirlwind December. Following their nuptials earlier this month, the couple squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman and made their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi.

Nick made a quick return to the U.S., where he caught an NBA game with his brother Joe and Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From there it was back to India, where Nick and Chopra enjoyed a second and third wedding reception thrown by Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, earlier this week.