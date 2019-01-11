Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Video of Priyanka Chopra as Couple Honeymoons in the Caribbean

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are relaxing following their whirlwind wedding celebrations.

A little over a month after their glamorous Indian nuptials, the couple has jetted off to the Caribbean for their honeymoon, E! News reports.

On his Instagram Story, Jonas, 26, shared a video of Chopra, 36, perched on a swing between two palm trees on the beach, before the camera panned to a romantic table set up for two right on the water.

He also posted a photo of the couple posing in front of a pool. In the shot, Chopra smiles as she nuzzles Jonas, who is smoking a cigar in a tangerine-colored suit.

“Mr. & Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the post.

A source told E! News that Jonas took the reins by planning “the whole honeymoon and surprised Priyanka with the celebration.”

“She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it’s all a complete surprise to Priyanka,” the source said. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”

On Dec. 1, the couple, who got engaged in July, held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The next day, they wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace.

Before the wedding, the duo held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”