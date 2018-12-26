Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple

It was a very merry Christmas indeed for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated their first Christmas together as a married couple on Tuesday.

The pair, who tied the knot in India in early December, united their blended families together in England for the festivities, and each shared photos from the day on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those who celebrated the holiday together included Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, Nick’s parents, Paul Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas, Nick’s younger brother, Frankie Jonas, 18, as well as Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

“From our family to yours,” the Quantico actress, 36, captioned one big family shot, snapped as the group toasted up their wine glasses while sitting around a circular dinner table.

Nick, meanwhile, shared a photos with his brothers by the tree. “Missing one brother [Kevin Jonas]” the 26-year-old singer wrote of his Jonas Brothers bandmate, 31 — who spent Christmas back in the states with wife Danielle Jonas and their two young girls. “Sending all the families love on this Christmas.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend Christmas Eve with Their Blended Family in London

Prior to the Christmas day celebrations, Nick and Priyanka toured around London with their families.

“Love you family,” she wrote on Instagram, hashtagging a smiling family shot “#famjam #christmaseve.”

Priyanka also posted a photo that showed her with her arms around Nick and Joe. “Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever,” she wrote. “#christmaseve.”

Nick shared snaps from his holiday as well, including a smiling selfie with his wife as they got cozy on the couch with their pooch. “Dogs and Christmas. 🐶 🎄” he wrote. “Wishing you all the best with your loved ones.”

RELATED: Every Gorgeous Photo from Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Celebrations

It’s been a whirlwind December for the couple.

On Dec. 1, the lovebirds said “I do” during a Western wedding in Priyanka’s home country of India. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the pair announced their engagement in July 2018.

She was a glowing bride in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Nick, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen (which included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers: Joe, Kevin, and Frankie).

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Henna Featured a Hidden Romantic Tribute to Husband Nick Jonas

The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard.

“It was all tears. All tears,” the actress, who carried a bouquet of tuberoses (her favorite flower) designed by Jenya Flowers (NYC) — which created the floral arrangements for the entire wedding party — told PEOPLE. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

The two exchanged vows again in a lavish Indian wedding one day later.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

As for Nick, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he said. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

Following their nuptials, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman and made their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi. They then made a quick first return to the U.S., where Nick caught an NBA game with Joe and Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After spending a few days in N.Y.C., Nick was spotted arriving in Mumbai, India, ahead of a second and third reception thrown by Priyanka’s mother on Wednesday and Thursday.

RELATED: Why Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Walked Her Down the Aisle to Wed Nick Jonas

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Priyanka told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us.