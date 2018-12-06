Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra can’t hide their love for one another.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they arrived in Mumbai together on Thursday following a whirlwind week of wedding celebrations. The two held hands as they walked to the car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chopra, who recently changed her Instagram account to feature her new husband’s last name, looked casual-chic in a satin robe-style jacket paired with wide-leg trousers.

She was also seen still wearing sindoor powder, which is traditionally worn by new brides in Hindu culture along the part of their hair.

Jonas, meanwhile, donned a sleek grey suit with slip-on shoes.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra AFP/Getty

Chopra, 36, and her musician husband, 26, have had a super busy week. Before the wedding, the duo celebrated their union at a Mehendi, a celebration where they got henna tattoos on their hands, and a Sangeet, a party where both of their families put on a show.

Then came the main events: On Saturday, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, which Jonas’ dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated. On Sunday, the stars wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace.

RELATED: Sophie Turner! Danielle Jonas! Everyone in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Wedding Party

On Tuesday, Chopra and Jonas kept the fun going at a wedding reception in Delhi. And on Wednesday, they walked the red carpet as a married couple for the first time at Bumble’s launch party in New Delhi.

For more exclusive details and photos from Jonas and Chopra’s epic wedding weekend, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra exclusively told PEOPLE. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

RELATED: Why Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Walked Her Down the Aisle to Wed Nick Jonas

Chopra loved the final result, which celebrated their different backgrounds. “It melted my heart,” she noted. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment,” Jonas said of tying the knot. “Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”