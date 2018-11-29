Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Arrive in Indian City Where They Are Set to Tie to the Knot

The countdown to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding is on!

Nick and Chopra were photographed arriving in Jodhpur, India, on Thursday ahead of their lavish dual wedding ceremonies. The couple walked arm-in-arm as they exited the airport together.

Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée Sophie Turner also traveled to the Indian city with the couple. The singer’s eldest brother Kevin Jonas arrived with his wife Danielle.

Nick and Chopra will exchange vows in two ceremonies over the weekend. To celebrate both of their cultures, the 26-year-old musician and 36-year-old actress will be having both a Western and an Indian wedding, PEOPLE has learned.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Sunil Verma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are doing both.”

Kevin and Danielle Jonas Sunil Verma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nick flew from the U.S. to Delhi, India, on Nov. 22 to spend Thanksgiving with his bride-to-be. “Welcome home baby…,” the actress captioned an Instagram picture of the two cuddled up.

On Wednesday, the engaged duo was spotted attending a puja ceremony (a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event) at Chopra’s house in Mumbai.