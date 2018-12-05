Nick Jonas Is One of the Most-Searched Male Celebrities in India After Marrying Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has been fully embraced by fans in India thanks to his whirlwind romance with Priyanka Chopra.

Ever since the couple’s July engagement, Jonas has been soaring up the country’s search charts. According to the Times of India, he finishes the year near the top of the list of the most-searched male celebrities in India in 2018. Indian actor and television personality Salman Khan tops the list — which also includes Justin Bieber, another pop star whose high-profile marriage made headlines this year.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, exchanged vows in two lavish ceremonies in India over the weekend.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the Quantico star told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

The bride and groom were married in a Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Dec. 1, a day after their Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes.

After the Western ceremony, the couple hosted their 225 friends and family members, including Jonas’ brothers Kevin (with wife Danielle), Joe (with his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner) and Frankie, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth, at an elegant sit-down dinner reception with a live band. Speeches and toasts were given by all three of Jonas’ brothers as well as Chopra’s mother, Madhu, and brother (Priyanka’s father, Ashok, died of cancer in 2013).

On Sunday, the two exchanged vows again in an extravagant Hindu wedding, where Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga. They concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual in which Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

“The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” Jonas told PEOPLE. “You know, you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”