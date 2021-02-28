Nick Jonas Makes SNL Hosting Debut as Brother Kevin Jonas Asks: 'Are We Still a Band?'

In addition to hosting Saturday Night Live, Nick Jonas will also serve as the musical guest

Nick Jonas is taking center stage at Saturday Night Live.

In addition to serving as the night's musical guest for the fourth time, the star, 28, also made his hosting debut. "It has been a year to the day since I last performed live so I thought I'd ease into it by doing double duty as host and musical guest," Jonas said in his monologue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I grew up not far from here, over in New Jersey. Thank you for wooing and not cursing," the "Spaceman" singer joked. "But I love Jersey, it's where me and my brothers grew up. And my brother Kevin is actually in the audience tonight."

Then, eldest Jonas brother Kevin, 33, stood up and asked, "I'm honestly so excited to be here and support you. And also, I got to ask: Are we good? Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

"Of course," Nick replied as Kevin said, "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house."

Nick reassured his brother by responding, "Kevin, the band is still together. I promise."

Image zoom Credit: NBC

The Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013, and Nick previously said he was responsible for breaking up the band. The trio eventually got back together in 2019 and released their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. Nick is set to release his solo album, Spaceman, on March 12.

To conclude his monologue, Jonas sang a remix of Les Miserable's "Drink with Me," the track he sang as Marius in the musical's 25th anniversary production in 2010. The host was joined by cast members Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong.

Jonas is the latest first-time host this season, following John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King and Regé-Jean Page who left Jonas a good luck note in his dressing room much as Levy did for King and King did for the Bridgerton star.

Maya Rudolph was announced as the next host for the March 27 episode. Jack Harlow will serve as musical guest.

Image zoom Credit: Nick Jonas / Instagram

After it was first announced that Jonas would be pulling double duty for the first time, he received a big congratulations from his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"So this happened," he said in a video, showing off a series of celebratory balloons, including one which had "Congratulations, Nick" written on it.

In his Instagram caption, Jonas thanked his wife, who is currently in London, for the thoughtful gesture. "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. 🚀👩‍🚀😍 thank you @priyankachopra you're the best," he wrote. "SNL here we come!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jonas's SNL appearance came just days after he debuted new single "Spaceman," which will appear on his upcoming album of the same name.

"So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead," he wrote on Instagram Thursday, as he released the titular track.

"There are four central themes we will explore on this album... Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment," he added. "Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time... Thank you."