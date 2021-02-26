Nick Jonas will serve as the host and musical guest on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live

Nick Jonas Hilariously Clashes with Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim in SNL Promos Ahead of Hosting Debut

Nick Jonas is pulling double duty on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, making his hosting debut and serving as the musical guest for the fourth time.

In the latest promos for the episode, though, Jonas, 28, struggles to get on the same page as SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.

"Kid, this is your big night," Yang, 30, says in the first promo.

"If you can make it here you can make it anywhere," Nwodim says in an exaggerated New York accent.

"It's your big shot," Yang adds as Nwodim, 32, chimes in again, "Don't blow it."

"I think I've kind of like, already made it," a confused Jonas says. "Because I'm a very successful music artist."

"Exactly! That's a great attitude," says Nwodim.

"Fake it till you make it," adds Yang.

In the second promo, the two comedians express their confusion after Jonas introduces himself as this week's musical guest.

"We thought we were the musical guest," Nwodim says, to which the "Spaceman" singer replies, "Why would you think that?"

"Because our single just dropped, 'You Idiot,'" Yang tells him.

"Woah, don't call me an idiot," Jonas says.

"No, the single is called 'You Idiot," Nwodim assures him and Yang adds, "Classic vaudeville mix-em-up."

He and Nwodim then proceed to sample their "single" for Jonas — "Kiss me you idiot/And love me you idiot/Get funky you idiot" — but the musician isn't impressed and walks off the stage.

"He loves it," they conclude.