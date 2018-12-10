Priyanka Chopra Just Saw Elf for the First Time — and Husband Nick Jonas Captured Her Reaction

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes … a screening of Elf!

Nick Jones shared an adorable video of new wife Priyanka Chopra watching the hit holiday movie for the first time on Monday.

“Her first time watching Elf,” he captioned the Instagram video, along with a heart-eyes and Christmas tree emoji.

In the clip, Chopra’s eyes are glued to the screen as she sings along to “Santa Clause Is Coming to Town.”

Chopra seems mesmerized by the movie, covering her mouth and grabbing her husband’s arm at one point.

The screening comes nearly a week after the Indian superstar and musician married during a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

After the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding, they concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual where Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress told PEOPLE. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

Reflecting on the wedding day, Jonas admitted that “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment,” said the groom. “Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”