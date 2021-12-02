Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Instagram Tributes

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas began dating in May 2018, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in July of the same year

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are celebrating three years of blissful marriage together.

The couple, who wed in a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony in December 2018, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share how they celebrated the big milestone.

"Living the dream," Priyanka, 39, captioned a snap of a romantic table setup complete with red candles, red roses, and what appears to be a card that reads, "Found you, married you, keeping you" on the front. A wall made of what looks to be white feathers adorned with a neon sign that reads "Always & Forever" rounds out the table setting.

Nick, 29, gave his followers a closer look at the couple's celebration, posting a 10-second video of the gorgeous setup to his Instagram account, simply captioning the video, "3 years." In addition to the table setting, dozens of white candles and rose petals, white letters that spell out the word "forever" added to the romantic vibe of their anniversary festivities.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in two ceremonies in her home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2018. "It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick's Christian upbringing," a source told PEOPLE ahead of their weekend-long celebration. "They are doing both."

On Tuesday, Priyanka opened up about her and Nick's long-distance relationship amid the pandemic and their busy schedules while appearing on InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast. "This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," the Quantico actress explained.

Although the couple hasn't spent as much time together as they would've liked to over the last year, Priyanka said that the love and support they have for one another has never fallen by the wayside.

"We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other's champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time," she said.

