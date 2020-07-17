Nick Cannon's Morning Radio Show 'Will Be on Hiatus' After Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon will take time off from his Power 106 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, to reflect after making anti-Semitic comments on his Cannon's Class podcast.

"Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education," the entertainer, 39, tweeted Thursday. "I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor also wrote that he planned to "further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward."

Image zoom Nick Cannon

As a result, his radio show will "be on hiatus for the near term," KPWR Power 106's parent company Meruelo Media told PEOPLE in a statement.

"While the remarks were not part of our radio content, nor lived on any of the platforms associated with Meruelo Media, as a minority-owned media company, we take these matters very seriously," the statement continued. "Nick has decided to take some time off to reflect and create an action plan. Meruelo Media supports his decision and his process of reflection. As such, The Nick Cannon Morning show on KPWR Power 106 will be on hiatus for the near term.

"Meruelo Media condemns all expressions of hate, racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Remarks as Fox Announces He'll Remain Host of Masked Singer

Cannon tweeted Wednesday that he was "deeply sorry" for using "words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community."

As the backlash mounted, the SAG nominee returned to Twitter.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse," Cannon tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning. "Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth."