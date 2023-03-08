Nick Cannon Is Not Finding Out 'Who's Having My Baby' on TV — Here's What He Actually Cooked Up with Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon certainly doesn't mind having a laugh at his own expense — and Kevin Hart is happy to help him set up a punchline any time.

The father of 12 and the Fatherhood star orchestrated a viral stunt on Tuesday when Cannon, 42, shared a promo for a new "show" cheekily titled Who's Having My Baby?

In what's now been revealed to be a mock promo, an exuberant-looking Cannon struck a giddy pose in front of two women's silhouettes lit up in purple and the fake show title written in bold yellow with a baby icon playfully dotting the question mark.

Below, a bubble in the corner showed a picture of Hart, 43, and named his as the show's host.

"We're expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @kevinhart4real," read the caption, which Cannon also posted to Twitter.

It turns out this was just the latest goof between friends — last February, Hart famously sent his pal a condom vending machine as a prank.

Then on Wednesday, Hart revealed the real project with a post to his Instagram.

"Ok so…'Who's Having My Baby?' was a prank," he wrote, "but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show! 🤣 Catch the premiere April 6th on @eentertainment!

The post from Hart, who already hosts E!'s Celebrity Game Face, also included a sizzle video with Cannon noting, "There's nothing that besties do better than prank each other."

Cannon most recently welcomed daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December. (Halo Marie is his second baby with Scott, with whom he also shares his late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.)

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Last month, The Masked Singer host was asked if he was done having babies after welcoming his 12th child.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight — though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Cannon said that his ultimate goal as a father is just to make sure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," Cannon said.

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability," he added. "Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

Celebrity Prank Wars premieres April 6 on E!