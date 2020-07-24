Nick Cannon Visits Jewish Human Rights Group, Learns About Holocaust After-Semitic Comments

The TV host pledged to donate his first paycheck from The Masked Singer to support the Simon Wiesenthal Center's work

Nick Cannon is following through on his commitment to reflect and learn about the Jewish community after making anti-Semitic comments.

On Monday — less than a week after the rapper and actor apologized for hurtful remarks he made on his Cannon's Class podcast — he visited the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, where he learned about the work of the human rights organization as well as ways to build bridges between the Jewish and Black communities, according to a press release.

During his time at the center, Cannon, 39, talked with senior officials of the SWC and was shown The Hitler Letter — a letter written by Adolf Hitler himself, which detailed plans for the "uncompromising removal of the Jews altogether."

Also at the museum, Cannon learned about stories from Holocaust survivors and viewed the recreation of Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal's Vienna office. Wiesenthal, who survived a Nazi death camp, dedicated his life to documenting the crimes of the Holocaust before his death in 2005.

The TV host pledged to donate his first paycheck from The Masked Singer to support the center's work.

He also discussed working on media projects that will promote tolerance with Simon Wiesenthal Center Academy Award winner's Richard Trank.

Cannon has also been counseled by Israel-born talent manager Guy Oseary, whose clients include Madonna and U2, according to Variety.

Image zoom Nick Cannon at the SWC Simon Wiesenthal Center

“Nick shared with me his willingness to be a beacon for change and understanding between our beautiful communities. For more dialogue and communication,” Oseary wrote on Instagram on July 18, noting that Sean “Diddy” Combs had recommended the pair speak to one another.

The controversy unfolded when Cannon made anti-Semitic remarks on the June 30 episode of his podcast. Shortly after receiving backlash for his actions, Cannon announced that he would be taking time off from his Power 106 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings.

"I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together," he tweeted on July 16, also writing that he planned to "further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward."

As a result, his radio show will "be on hiatus for the near term," KPWR Power 106's parent company Meruelo Media told PEOPLE in a statement.

"While the remarks were not part of our radio content, nor lived on any of the platforms associated with Meruelo Media, as a minority-owned media company, we take these matters very seriously," the statement continued. "Meruelo Media condemns all expressions of hate, racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism."

Cannon will stay on as host of Fox's The Masked Singer, but ViacomCBS, home of Cannon's Wild 'N Out, announced that the network will cut ties with the father of three. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his eponymous show from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, set to premiere this fall, will be pushed back a year.