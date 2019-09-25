Nick Cannon to Host Daytime Talk Show: 'This Is Something I've Always Wanted to Do'

Nick Cannon has landed his very own daytime talk show!

Cannon, who currently hosts The Masked Singer on Fox as well as MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, will host and produce a new nationally syndicated talk show with Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury, launching in 2020.

Cannon, 38, also previously hosted America’s Got Talent.

“It’s so exciting, this is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Cannon explained during an appearance on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Wednesday.

“I originally was planning on launching a late-night talk show,” Cannon continued, explaining that he plans to incorporate the same late-night “vibe” into his series through “telling jokes.”

“[I’ll] be doing everything we see the bests do from Ellen [DeGeneres] to what we see Wendy [Williams] doing every day.”

Cannon briefly filled in for Williams, 55, on her namesake show while she was on hiatus, taking time to focus on her health.

When asked what he plans to cover on his series, Cannon revealed on Reality Check, “I talk a lot of crap. I’m just going to be me.”

The comedian and actor made sure to point out that current events and social issues will also be topics of discussion on his show.

“I’m an activist at heart. I’m currently in school for sociology and criminology. I’m getting my masters degree in psychology.”

“I might get Dr. Phil-ish,” Cannon added jokingly in reference to Dr. Phil, who tackles important issues like domestic violence and drug use on his daily talk show.

Cannon further elaborated on his new venture in a statement obtained by Deadline, saying, “After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show.”

“I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s mind,” he said in the statement. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams‘ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”