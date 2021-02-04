Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in as host for the first few episode of The Masked Singer's fifth season

Nick Cannon Tests Positive to COVID-19, Temporarily Steps Down from The Masked Singer Hosting Duties

Nick Cannon has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 40-year-old comedian is currently in quarantine and resting, a representative for the star told Variety.

Cannon will be taking a break from his hosting duties on The Masked Singer, the outlet reports.

The star will be temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash in the first few episodes of the Fox singing competition' fifth season, which is set to begin production on Thursday, according to Variety.

Spokespeople for Fox and Cannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nash, 50, previously had appeared on the show's fourth season as a guest judge.

Image zoom Snow Owls and Popcorn on stage with host Nick Cannon. | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

The fifth season of The Masked Singer is scheduled to premiere in March, with Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy returning as judges.

Production of the reality series temporarily halted in last year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Filming resumed in August with new health and safety precautions put in place to keep the contestants and crew safe.

According to Deadline, the show has been working closely with local and state officials as well as the Health Department to ensure that production is as safe as possible.

Extra precautions include social distancing, increased PPE equipment, and taking regular temperatures.

Last season of The Masked Singer also introduced fan voting, allowing viewers at home to vote on their favorite performances.