Nick Cannon addressed the news on his show Thursday, saying that having his own talk show has "truly been a blessing"

Nick Cannon Speaks Out After His Talk Show Gets Canceled: 'This Has Been a Dream Come True'

Nick Cannon is looking back on his talk show with fond memories.

During Thursday's episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the talk show host addressed the news that his show had been canceled after just one season. Though Cannon, 41, was saddened by the announcement, he said he completely understands why the decision was made.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business," he explained during the show's Rumor Report segment with Angela Yee. "As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate."

"Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms," he said. "This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way."

nick cannon Nick Cannon | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Cannon continued by giving a shout-out to his production crew members and audience, calling them "the best I've ever dealt with."

"What this has shown me over the last six months, together, you guys have really become my family," he said. "This is the best working crew, best I've ever dealt with. I've gotta say thank you ... we laughed together, we cried together, we prayed together. And like I always say, 'I'm here to do what I can and let God do what I can't.' "

He then concluded his speech by reassuring his audience that "we still got more shows" and he isn't going anywhere just yet.

"I'm gonna still be here, I'm still gonna do this," he shared. "I ain't going nowhere, but it's about broadening my audience and really tapping into my audience in a big way."

"This ain't over, we still got more shows. This is not the last show," he added, before noting, "I'm excited to be part of a business where I get to try so many things. It's truly been a blessing and this has been a dream come true and thank you all for allowing me to have my dreams and come into your home."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Struggles to Choose Which TV Hosts He'd 'DM, Follow or Block'

The Nick Cannon Show premiered on Fox and in syndication in September 2021. Over the last few months, the show hasn't been strong in ratings and was the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season, according to Deadline.

Earlier on Thursday, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the show's producer-distributor, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, confirmed the show's cancelation in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"It's never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon," said Marcus and Bernstein. "Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures."

Show staff was reportedly informed on Thursday that production was ending, Variety reported. Viewers will still get new episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season and the show is expected to wrap up its season in May, per the outlet.

Following news of the cancelation, a source told PEOPLE, "Nick was always great to work with and always on."