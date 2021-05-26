Nick Cannon Shares First Teaser for New Daytime Talk Show: 'We're Going to Have a Good Time'

The first look at Nick Cannon's upcoming talk show is here.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old TV personality unveiled a teaser for his syndicated show, Nick Cannon, set to launch this fall, as well as the series' official website and a promotional photo.

"We're going to have a good time, y'all," the Nickelodeon alum says in the clip.

Cannon's show was initially set to launch last fall but was delayed following anti-Semitic remarks he made over the summer. Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury confirmed earlier this year that the show was back on.

"It's been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I'm able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me," Cannon said in a statement in January obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "With this show, we'll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn't ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor."

nick cannon Credit: nick cannon/ youtube

Last June, Cannon interviewed former Public Enemy member Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin on his Cannon's Class YouTube series. Griffin was ousted from the group for his own anti-Semitic remarks made in an interview with the Washington Post in 1989. During their discussion, Cannon and Griffin promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, which resulted at the time in him getting fired by ViacomCBS, home of his long-running improv series Wild 'N Out. (He has since resumed his working relationship with the company.)

Following widespread backlash, Cannon apologized for his "hurtful and divisive words" during the interview, which was taken down. He has also partnered with Jewish leaders and donated his first paycheck from The Masked Singer season 4 to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish, human rights organization.

nick cannon Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Cannon's talk show promo comes amid speculation that he's expecting a child with model Alyssa Scott. Scott appeared to confirm the news earlier this month in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Cannon, who has not yet publicly commented on the reports, is also expecting twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the news in April alongside portraits from a maternity photoshoot in which Cannon appeared shirtless.

The rapper also welcomed his fourth child, daughter Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell last December. The two also share 3-year-old son Golden.