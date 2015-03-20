"Great movie – even better soundtrack," said Cannon on Watch What Happens Live

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey may have split, but there can’t be too many hard feelings – the America’s Got Talent host had no problem admitting that Glitter is an “awesome movie.”

“We watched that movie together,” Cannon, 34, told Andy Cohen in a no-holds-barred round of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday. “First of all, I loved it so much before I got married and then, you know, she actually doesn’t like it – she’s told you that – but I actually really like it!”

The greatest gift of all, here, is imagining Carey, 45, watching the 2001 flop on a couch in her own home with Cannon at her side. Was she wearing sweatpants? Was her hair in a topknot? Were we ever so innocent?

Cannon also responded to the rumor that Carey changed the lyrics to the Billie Holiday classic “Don’t Explain” from “And I know you cheat / Right or wrong, don’t matter,” to “I know you cheated, motherf—-r” at a Tokyo concert.

“Weren’t those the lyrics already?” asked Cannon. “She just added ‘mothereffer’ to it! Was I the mothereffer? I have no. I don’t believe that was about me,” he said, laughing.

Cannon and Carey married in a secret ceremony in 2008, just weeks after they began dating. They separated in summer 2014, and Cannon filed for divorce in December. The couple continue to amicably co-parent twins Monroe and Moroccan, 3.

