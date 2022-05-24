Nick Cannon Says He's 'Not Built for Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce: 'Why Would I Go Back?'

Nick Cannon isn't a fan of traditional monogamy.

During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Cannon shut down the possibility of getting married again in a legal sense.

"It depends on what you call marriage. Getting the government involved, nah. We can go have a ceremony somewhere," the 41-year-old comedian said. "Why would government be involved in your love life? That seems so bizarre to me. It's really a business and to bring business and love together, that's a tough one to get involved with."

Cannon was previously married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Describing the couple's former marriage, the Wild 'N Out host said, "That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life and for that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn't make that work out right?"

"Once I gave my all to a scenario, going forward, I'd have to be presented with something I've never seen before in order to go back to something like that," he continued. "I did my best in this space, and now I feel like there's a new journey in my life. I'm not going to backtrack and put myself in that situation again because it doesn't get better than that."

After calling Carey one of his "best friends," for whom he has "so much respect," Cannon admitted he's "probably still going through it" and hasn't fully healed from their divorce.

"Divorce is a sense of, 'You failed,' and when you have that level of failure with everyone seeing it, it was a lot on me for a long time," he said. "I didn't really know how to process it. I had to go find myself. I had to go within."

Since the pair's divorce, Cannon has gone on to welcome multiple kids with several other women.

Cannon also announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi later this year.

"I love my family and I love all of my children and every woman that's given me the blessing to experience that, but marriage and all that goes into that, it's a lot. I mean, everybody who's married knows that it is," he said on the podcast. "You're literally entering a partnership that says, 'We're two become one.' I'm not built for that. I've tried it, I've tried it, even without infidelity or any of those things. And I have to admit, clearly, I have issues with being selfish. I have issues with insecurity. I have issues where most people can't admit, but I've struggled with my ego and all that stuff."

He continued, "So to be able to open up after marriage and be like, 'Now I got to work on myself. Now I got to work on being the best me,' and still hitting hurdles and still coming up with challenges daily? I'm like, I don't even want to put the toxic energy that I'm working through onto someone else. You never want to be responsible for someone else's happiness. So when I'm dealing with someone from this point on, it's, 'How can we work on you being the best individual you can be, me being the best individual I can be, and we coexist in this space.'"

From there, Cannon reiterated, "The traditional sense of monogamy, I don't subscribe to."

"I let [the women I have children with] know from the gate [about my views towards marriage]. It's not out of disrespect, it's more respect," he explained. "It's, 'I'm going to come to you as honest as I possibly can. This is who I am, this is what I struggle with, this is where I feel like I excel. If we can coexist, you're responsible for your happiness. If I can add to it, I'm here. If I don't add to it, I shouldn't be here."

Recently, the Nick Cannon Show host opened up about his plans to potentially get a vasectomy some day.