Black Swan reveals they have the host's ex-wife on the brain in an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Super 6

Nick Cannon Reacts to Masked Singer Contestant Praising Mariah Carey: 'Exactly What's on My Mind'

The competition heats up on this week's The Masked Singer when the Spicy 6 take the stage — and one contestant makes things especially fiery for host Nick Cannon by bringing up his ex-wife.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, Cannon, 40, brings out the Masked Singer Mind Reader to reveal what — or who — each disguised celebrity has on their mind. When Black Swan steps behind the machine, it reveals the feathery bird can't stop thinking about Mariah Carey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though panelist Nicole Scherzinger declares, "This is awkward," Cannon takes it in stride.

BLACK SWAN Credit: FOX

"That's exactly what's on my mind as well," Cannon agrees. "There's a few others with her, but she in there."

Black Swan then explains their connection to 51-year-old Carey, with whom Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

"I'm a huge fan of hers," Black Swan says in the video, to which Cannon responds, "Me too!"

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Black Swan offers one more clue about their link to the five-time Grammy-winning legend, saying, "Surpassing her record one time was just one of the biggest moments of my entire life."

Cannon jokingly boasts, "I beat her at Connect Four one time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Black Swan will face off against Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti in the Super 6 for a chance at taking home the Golden Mask trophy. So far, the judges have suspected Victoria Justice, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Emily Osment, Ashlee Simpson or Brenda Song might be under the elegant costume.