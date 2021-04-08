"I never thought I would be nervous," said the TV personality, who competed as Bulldog

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Group B finals took place on Wednesday— and the show introduced one last wildcard contestant for the ultimate twist.

Black Swan started off the night strong with a powerful version of Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know." The graceful bird's clue package showed three 10s, a pile of leaves, a backpack with a "Montana" patch, a biplane and "spot" spelled out in clouds.

"When I first started my career, I was worried about how my appearance would be perceived, so I sent out my auditions with no face to be judged only by my talents," Black Swan said. "But when people finally saw me, I was right; I wasn't quite what they were expecting."

Black Swan also teased that they recently "hit a major milestone."

masked singer black swan Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

After their performance, guest host Niecy Nash brought out a special item that belonged to Black Swan — a unicorn memento. "This is to commemorate one of my best friends, an incredible singer who passed away, is no longer with us," Black Swan explained. "This friend really taught me how to be myself. She really was one of a kind."

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke suggested actresses Victoria Justice, Emily Osment or Brenda Song could be under the feathery costume. "Without a doubt, she's a frontrunner," McCarthy, 48, said of Black Swan.

Piglet took the stage next with a sentimental cover of Lukas Graham's "7 Years." "You just touched my heart and I really hope you win this competition," McCarthy told Piglet.

In Piglet's clue package, the swine gave a shout-out to his significant other. "Someone unexpected appeared and turned my life around," Piglet said. "She rescued me from the heat and gave me a brand new start. Because of her, now I'm a family man, which has brought a whole new purpose in my life. I finally found someone I want to grow old together with."

masked singer piglet Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

The package also featured a magic lamp, palm trees, a Hawaiian lei, a black spider (Piglet's special someone!) and a "1 DR" button.

For Piglet's significant item, the men in black brought out dog tags with the letter P. "These dogs represent the most important thing in my life," Piglet shared. "I always have them with me."

The panel suggested Piglet might be boy banders Zayn Malik, AJ McLean or Kevin Richardson.

Crab continued the momentum with an energetic take on "Give It to Me Baby" by Rick James. In their clue package — which featured macaroni and cheese and a photo of Big Ben — the crustacean talked about their mom teaching them to cook as a kid. "Now my kitchen is the heart and soul of my family," Crab said.

masked singer crab Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

Before Crab could reveal their special item — a bowler hat that inspired their admiration for Sammy Davis Jr. — they overheated inside the costume. "I gotta take a break. I gotta take this off," Crab said.

Backstage, Crab declared, "It's hot. I can't breathe." But once Crab caught their breath, they reappeared on stage and heard the judges' guesses for their identity: Bobby Brown, Martin Lawrence and Shawn Stockman.

Chameleon went last for Group B and revealed in his clue package that he has a son and practices martial arts. "I've dedicated myself to being a superhero ninja for the little one," Chameleon said, adding, "I decided to party less and practice martial arts."

The clues also showed five clocks set to 3:46 and a swerving car warning sign. Cluedle-Doo offered up another hint about Chameleon: "This isn't the only studio he frequents."

masked singer chameleon Image zoom Credit: Michael Becker/FOX.

The colorful lizard brought the swagger with "Hip Hop" by Dead Prez, and then explained that his special item, a plate of Buffalo wings, represented his love of cooking. The panel tossed out Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa and Waka Flocka Flame as possibilities for Chameleon's identity.

One more contestant entered the race, though, when wildcard Bulldog came in to try and steal a spot in Group B. "Yup, I'm one hot dog, technically the sexiest dog alive, people," Bulldog teased in his clue package. "But don't be fooled by all of the beefs, I'm a big softie inside."

The package also showed a bowl labeled "super" and a reference to "B99."

Bulldog dedicated their cover of New Edition's "Candy Girl" to Nash, 51, and then revealed their personal item to be a sign reading "And … Live from New York, it's Saturday night." That caused the judges to guess former Saturday Night Live stars Eddie Murphy, Andy Samberg and Chris Rock, as well as comedian Chris Tucker.

Once each disguised singer performed, Nash revealed that instead of letting the panel and virtual audience vote on who would go home, she would decide. Nash picked Bulldog to exit the competition and when he took off the mask, it turned out to be host Nick Cannon making his return to the show after testing positive for COVID-19 when filming of season 5 began.

Nick Cannon Image zoom Nick Cannon | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"I was trying to go all the way, Niecy!" joked Cannon, 40.

Despite having four seasons of experience on The Masked Singer stage, Cannon revealed that he actually felt anxious about performing on the show. "I never thought I would be nervous," said Cannon, who will continue on in season 5 as the host. "My heart was beating fast."