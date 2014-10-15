Nick Cannon Is Taking It 'One Day at a Time' After Mariah Carey Split

The Real Husbands of Hollywood star is also planning a "Raggedy Daddy" Halloween costume with his Raggedy Ann and Andy twins

Nick Cannon is staying upbeat in the wake of his split from wife Mariah Carey, saying he’s taking his life “one day at a time” as he continues work on the BET comedy series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Cannon, 34, says the secret to keeping himself happy and grounded is sharing his positive spirit with others – even as he maintains his super busy schedule.

“Ultimately I would think that is what life is all about, to try to pursue happiness, and I try to wake up and take each day with a grain of salt, and say, ‘How can I be happy today? How can I affect someone else’s day, and hopefully make them happy?’ ‘” he told PEOPLE on Tuesday at the Samsung DSLR Ditch Day in Los Angeles, where Cannon joined Julianne Hough at an event designed to break the Guinness World Record of consecutive selfies taken.

“That’s why we all entertain, to put a smile on others’ faces,” the America’s Got Talent host said. “I take that as a lifelong goal, but still, at the same time, take it one day at a time.”

He also opened up about his Halloween plans with his 3½-year-old twins with Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, who are going to be Raggedy Ann and Andy, while Cannon goes as “Raggedy Daddy.”

While Cannon has remained mum so far about the specifics of his breakup with Carey, who is currently on a world tour, his Real Husbands costars joked that his marital issues, which occurred after the current season was shot, could become ripe fodder for Season 4.

“All that is going to be on air,” Chris Spencer kidded Tuesday at the show’s kickoff event at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. “We don’t mess around. Listen, we heard about your situation and you’re hurt and we cried, but we cried while we were typing,” he said.

Nelly was a little more sympathetic, noting that the cast members are all giving Cannon his space.

“When Nick is ready to let us in on that, I think he will. I think it’s one of those things, because you are a friend, you have to be a friend first,” Nelly said. “So you don’t push on issues like that. You joke around it, but you know how far to go with that. Nick will let us know how far to go.”

So far, Cannon, who was a no-show at the kickoff, seems to be holding up well despite the split, Nelly said.

“I think he’s doing great,” he said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen him, but he’s cut his hair. He’s looking like he’s been back in the gym, got new tattoos.”

Cannon, who has defended his love for Carey in the wake of their split, said he remains thankful, surrounding himself with longtime friends who help him remain true to himself.

“I wake up every day feeling blessed to be able to be creative, and that someone is paying me to be creative is the most mind-boggling thing to me in the world and I just know that all of this other stuff is truly just a blessing,” Cannon told PEOPLE. “I’m constantly reminded [of that] because I don’t stay far away from the community in which I was raised.”

He added at the Samsung event: “That’s the thing, I keep the same people around me and it doesn’t change.”

• Reporting by REAGAN ALEXANDER and CHRISTINA DUGAN

