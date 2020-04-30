Nick Cannon Eats a Cockroach as 1 Contestant Gives 'Best Performance' in Masked Singer History

Astronaut, Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle competed in the Battle of the Sixes on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer

The remaining six contestants cooked up something special for guest judge Gordon Ramsay on this week's episode of The Masked Singer.

On Wednesday night's Battle of the Sixes, Astronaut, Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle battled it out to move onto the quarterfinals. They offered an additional clue to Ramsay and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the form of their Masked Munchie signature dish.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Night Angel gave what McCarthy called "the best performance of Masked Singer ever" with her version of Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet." Then she presented the judges with her Masked Munchie: cockroaches on a stick. The judges dared host Nick Cannon to eat one — and he did! "That might be the worse thing I've ever done on television," Cannon said.

Image zoom Gordon Ramsay (second from left) with judges (from left) Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Michael Becker/FOX

Though the judges agreed that all the singers stepped it up for the Battle of the Sixes, the panel and studio audience still had to vote for their favorite performance of the night, leaving the bottom competitor to get unmasked. Astronaut lost the vote with his rendition of "Story of My Life" by One Direction and needed to remove his mask.

The judges floated Skylar Astin, Ben Platt and Jonathan Taylor Thomas as their final suggestions for who might be under the spacesuit, but Scherzinger landed the correct guess with country star Hunter Hayes.

Image zoom Hunter Hayes; Astronaut John Parra/Getty; Michael Becker/FOX

"It's been an unbelievable experience," the "I Want Crazy" singer, 28, said after taking off the Astronaut disguise. "This time in my life is a great chance for me to sort of hit a reset button and to try a bunch of things that I was scared of, and this show's full of those. I've never danced properly, I've never worked on choreo. Trying new songs, trying new things with my voice, it's been incredible."

Hayes had offered up a King Cake as his Masked Munchie, in reference to his being from Louisiana. Read on for the other singers' signature dishes and more details on their clue packages.

Kitty

Image zoom Kitty Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: sword fighting; a monkey with cymbals; wardrobe; "I've been on many stages and played many roles in my nine lives."; "I learned the hard way, it's not enough to just have a good voice."; "If I want to say in this fairyland, I have to reinvent myself every time I step out on that stage."; "I'm taking a cue from some of the great soloists I've performed with before."

Song: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" by Marilyn Monroe

Panelists' guesses: Charlotte Church, Eva Longoria, Lea Michele

Signature dish: A chocolate layer cake, because "just like me, it's super sweet and full of layers."

Rhino

Image zoom Rhino Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: wife and baby rhinos; a bar stool; guitar picks; an American flag; "I hope I can attain nirvana."; "I want to show my family it's never too late to rewrite your story."

Song: "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett

Panelists' guesses: Jeff Bridges, Charles Kelly, Barry Zito

Signature dish: Spaghetti and meatballs. "My favorite dish when I'm in rhino country: cheese, spaghetti and meatballs. So now is my name on the tip of your tongue?"

Frog

Image zoom Frog Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: Frog P.D. office; a Twinkie; a basketball; a jersey with 23 on the back; 13; a pile of chocolate bonbons; "Joining a show with 'singer' in the title was a tough case to crack."

Song: "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons

Panelists' guesses: Bow Wow, Lil Jon, Omarion

Signature dish: Catfish, Frog's "favorite dish from the South."

RELATED VIDEO: Bret Michaels Recaps 'Best Time Ever' on 'The Masked Singer': 'I Got to Be A Real-Life Avenger'

Night Angel

Image zoom Night Angel Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: fish hooks; off-the-hook telephones; $2.85; 2000; a lighter; "I've gotten a lot of calls in my life, some good, some bad, some that even upended my life, but the key to my success is I answer them all."; "Free your mind and call the Angel Hotline."; "I don't have to go chasing anyone else, I can stand alone."

Song: "Black Velvet" by Alannah Myles

Panelists' guesses: Kandi Burruss, Chili, Dawn Robinson

Signature dish: Cockroaches on a stick. "It's a delicacy. You may think it's a bit creepy but don't be scared, just chew."

Astronaut

Image zoom Astronaut Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a cabin in the woods; a bale of hay; a lobster; a paper airplane; watermelon plants; four aces and a joker card; "I know I need to adapt faster to this new world."; "Back on my home planet, I was very comfortable for a very long time, but then I started to feel like I was frozen."; "I decided to light my candle and seek out new worlds."

Song: "Story of My Life" by One Direction

Panelists' guesses: Skylar Astin, Jonathan Groff, Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Signature dish: King Cake because, "This is one of my all-time favorite foods for celebrating. It's filled with sugar, butter and tons of clues."

RELATED: Masked Singer: After the Mask After Show Announces Guests Rob Gronkowski, Sherri Shepherd and More

Turtle

Image zoom Turtle Michael Becker/FOX

Clues: a game of chess; Queen of Hearts; 3:23; 3:15; a radioactive symbol; "My whole career I'd been riddled with insecurities about not being good enough."; "I always seem to put myself in last place."

Song: "Stay" by Alessia Cara

Panelists' guesses: Gavin DeGraw, Adam Lambert, Zayn Malik

Signature dish: Chips with apple salsa.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.