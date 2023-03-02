Entertainment TV Nick Cannon Calls Luann de Lesseps 'My New Baby Mama' During Flirty 'Masked Singer' Appearance "We have a love thing going," Nick Cannon said as Luann de Lesseps presented a clue on this week's episode of The Masked Singer By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 06:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: FOX Nick Cannon has found his next "baby mama." The Masked Singer host, 42, shared some flirtatious words with special guest Luann de Lesseps, whom he joked is his "new baby mama" as she presented a clue on Wednesday's episode of the Fox singing competition series. He told the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, she was "looking amazing" as she stepped out onstage, adding: "We have a love thing going." "We do. We do. I won't tell if you don't," said de Lesseps, as Cannon quipped: "I won't. Shhh." Panelist Robin Thicke then joked: "We always find out nine months later." The Masked Singer Judges Save 1 Contestant from Elimination on New York Night for the First Time Daniel Knighton/Getty As Countess Luann gave a clue about the identity of Medusa, the masked competitor sang her praises and Cannon asked the audience to applaud for "this great woman," adding: "My new baby mama." "Thank you, baby," said Luann. Nick Cannon on Having More Kids After Welcoming 12th Baby: 'God Decides When We're Done' Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December, a daughter named Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. A year before, their son Zen Scott died of brain cancer at 5 months old. The Nickelodeon alum has since noted that he might not be done in the baby-making department. "God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might. RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed' "Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management. Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," added Cannon. Cannon also shares almost 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; as well as Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 5-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 20 months, and 3-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; and 5-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.