Nick Cannon Calls Luann de Lesseps 'My New Baby Mama' During Flirty 'Masked Singer' Appearance

Nick Cannon has found his next "baby mama."

The Masked Singer host, 42, shared some flirtatious words with special guest Luann de Lesseps, whom he joked is his "new baby mama" as she presented a clue on Wednesday's episode of the Fox singing competition series.

He told the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, she was "looking amazing" as she stepped out onstage, adding: "We have a love thing going."

"We do. We do. I won't tell if you don't," said de Lesseps, as Cannon quipped: "I won't. Shhh."

Panelist Robin Thicke then joked: "We always find out nine months later."

Daniel Knighton/Getty

As Countess Luann gave a clue about the identity of Medusa, the masked competitor sang her praises and Cannon asked the audience to applaud for "this great woman," adding: "My new baby mama."

"Thank you, baby," said Luann.

Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December, a daughter named Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. A year before, their son Zen Scott died of brain cancer at 5 months old.

The Nickelodeon alum has since noted that he might not be done in the baby-making department. "God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management. Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling.

"As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," added Cannon.

Cannon also shares almost 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; as well as Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and 5-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 20 months, and 3-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; and 5-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.