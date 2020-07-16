Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Remarks as Fox Announces He'll Remain Host of Masked Singer

"I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education," the TV host said in a statement Wednesday

Nick Cannon is apologizing for anti-Semitic remarks he made during a recent podcast episode.

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," Cannon, 39, wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening.

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from," he wrote, adding that the interview, which was part of his Cannon's Class podcast, has been removed.

"While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement," Cannon continued.

The actor expressed his "gratitude" to "Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me."

"I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward," he concluded.

While ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon after a decades-long relationship with the Wild 'n Out host, Fox said in a statement Wednesday that Cannon will remain as host of the Masked Singer.

"When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," the network said in a statement. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe."

"Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends," the statement continued. "On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind."

Cannon's latest statement comes after he called ViacomCBS "deceptive" for its alleged treatment of him earlier on Wednesday and said that he was "disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community."

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," ViacomCBS said in a statement Tuesday. "We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon’s Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."