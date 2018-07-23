National Geographic Channel Star Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge Dies at 28

Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, a cast member on National Geographic Channel’s Wicked Tuna, has died. He was 28.

The series announced the sad news alongside a photo of Fudge in a tweet on its official Twitter account Sunday.

“.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge passed away this week,” the statement reads.

“Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel,” the statement continues. “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss. pic.twitter.com/Cw8Q8JKQHn — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

According to his obituary on the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home website, Fudge “passed away unexpectedly” on Thursday, July 19.

In honor of the late National Geographic Channel star, the show had a moment of silence on Twitter during Sunday evening’s episode.

“As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode,” the series tweeted. “Rest In Peace.”

As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/CW1RIHTHrY — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

“His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather,” his obituary reads.

“After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons,” Duffy’s obituary continues. “Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it.”

Fudge would have turned 29 on Aug. 1.