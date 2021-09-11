Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Suffering from 'Deep-Seated Medical Problems' After Recent Jail Stint

Nicholas Brendon was arrested last month in Indiana, after he allegedly used false information to obtain prescription drugs

Nicholas Brendon has pulled out of promotional events for his new movie Wanton Want, citing medical issues he's suffered since a recent jail stint.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor, 50, has suffered "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain" after he was arrested last month in Indiana and charged with felony prescription fraud, his manager Theresa Fortier told The Daily Mail.

He's experienced "paralysis in his genitals" and legs, and is awaiting scans on his back and groin areas. Fortier added that he will require major back surgery in the coming days.

Brendon suffers from Cauda equina syndrome, which is when the nerve roots in the lumbar spine are compressed, limiting movement and sensation. The condition was reportedly exacerbated by his jail stint in August.

"Right now he is concentrating on his health. He is not doing promotion for the film," Fortier said.

Brendon's manager did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

He was arrested on Aug. 18 after he allegedly used false information to obtain prescription drugs. In addition to the felony charge, he was also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to properly identify himself when pulled over by police, handing them a California ID with the name Kelton Schultz. Brendon told police it was his brother's ID (he has an identical twin brother named Kelly Donovan and their family name is Schultz).

Nicholas Brendon (TERRE HAUTE CITY POLICE DEPT) Nicholas Brendon's 2021 Mugshot | Credit: TERRE HAUTE CITY POLICE DEPT

The Criminal Minds actor was held at Vigo County Jail but was released soon after on his own recognizance. Fortier said he was made to sleep on a concrete floor during his stay. "During the arrest they were not quite careful with his condition," she added.

His latest brush with the law comes after a series of arrests and struggles with his mental health, as well as drug and alcohol addiction. He was serving a three-year probation sentence at the time of last month's arrest, according to the Desert Sun.

Brendon, who starred in Buffy as Xander Harris for the entirety of its seven-season run from 1997 to 2003, checked himself into rehab in April 2004.

"After realizing that I had a disease that was taking control of my life, I decided that the best way for me to regain my health was to enter a treatment facility," he wrote in a statement at the time.

The Psycho Beach Party actor returned to rehab in 2010, after he was tasered by police and charged with vandalism, resisting arrest and battery against a police officer, TMZ reported at the time. After pleading no contest, Brendon was sentenced to probation and community service.

He was arrested again in October 2014 in Boise, Idaho, where he was charged with malicious injury to property and restraining or obstructing officers. Police responded to a disturbance in a hotel lobby, where Brendon "showed signs of intoxication and repeatedly refused officers commands to stay seated while officers tried to speak to witnesses."

Wanton Want Credit: Wanton Want/Instagram