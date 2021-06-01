Nicholas Braun Teases Succession Season 3: 'We're Tighter Than Ever'

HBO has not yet announced a release date for the upcoming third season of Succession

Nicholas Braun is opening up — ever so slightly — about what's to come in Succession's upcoming third season.

The actor, 33, plays Cousin Greg on the popular HBO drama, which earned him his first Emmy nomination last year for an outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

During a recent interview with British GQ, he remained mum on whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic will be present in the new season, but shared some details about his character's relationship with cousin Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

"Tom and Greg's relationship continues to be rocky," Braun said. "And there's a deep love for one another under it all. That's all I can say."

As for what it has been like filming amid the pandemic, Braun clarified that it didn't affect the quality of the series.

"You can't even be annoyed. There's nothing you can do," he told GQ. "The scenes haven't been affected. I think we're tighter than ever."

Nicholas Braun

Later in the interview, Braun, who got his start in acting in the Disney Channel movie Sky High, discussed what it's been like being recognized as Cousin Greg on the streets of New York City and how he navigates his fame amid feelings of anxiety.

"I do love when people love the show," he said. "But if it makes me feel so much better about myself that someone said this to me, I think I need to work on my self-esteem more."

"It can be anxiety-inducing," he later added, discussing the online criticism that comes with being a celebrity. "But, at the end of the day, I've got to just try to be myself and not to judge myself. Because, you know, what can I really do?"

Nicholas Braun

On the Emmys red carpet in September, Braun said Succession season 3 would be coming in the "next year."

"I think we're going to start hopefully in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year," he said at the time, referring to when the cast will resume working on the show. "And then we'll get it going."