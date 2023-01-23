Nicholas Braun Promises 'Succession' Season 4 Is an 'Absolute Banger'

Like the rest of his Succession costars, Nicholas Braun has to keep pretty tight-lipped about season 4 — but he can assure fans that it'll be worth the wait.

When the 34-year-old actor, who plays cousin Greg Hirsch on the HBO drama, was asked to describe the new episodes, he responded: "Banger."

Amid laughter from the crowd at the Sundance Film Festival, Braun stuck to his guns, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Absolute banger. Fire season."

(For the recorrd, Braun's season 3 Succession castmate Alexander Skarsgård told THR that he would describe season 4 as "manicured.")

Season 4 of Succession began filming in New York City last summer. Though little is known about what's to come, HBO previously released a blurb about the state of Waystar Royco as the season opens.

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson [Skarsgård] moves ever closer," the synopsis read. "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Macall B. Polay/ HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A trailer for the fourth season premiered in October. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) narrates the clip, with tense dialogue about the ever-present challenges against his family and global namesake.

There's no set release date for Succession season 4, though it's expected sometime this spring. Until then, the first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.