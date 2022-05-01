Nicholas Braun Gets Birthday Wish from Pal Christopher Mintz-Plasse: 'One of the Cutest Boys I've Ever Known'
Nicholas Braun's birthday is an occasion well worth celebrating for his pal Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
The Succession star celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday, and Mintz-Plasse couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo of the duo to his Instagram Story for the occasion.
Mintz-Plasse chose a shot of the pair captured on the Jumbotron at TD Garden in Boston, watching a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
In the photo, the Get a Job costars are on their feet and excited as can be at the close score, 94-99 with the Celtics leading and only five minutes left in the final quarter (the Celtics would go on to win 116-112).
"Happy birthday to one of the cutest boys I've ever known," the Role Models actor captioned the shot.
Braun threw the love right back to his friend, reposting the Instagram Story and adding his own caption of love: "🥰🥰🥰."
Mintz-Plasse and Braun also both shared another of Braun's birthday wishes, a post from musician Scott Goldbaum. Goldbaum shared a selfie of the trio enjoying a dinner out together, complete with San Pellegrino.
"Love you, homie," Goldbaum captioned the shot, in which he also wished Braun a happy birthday and tagged Mintz-Plasse.
Succession has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO.