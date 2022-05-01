Nicholas Braun Gets Birthday Wish from Pal Christopher Mintz-Plasse: 'One of the Cutest Boys I've Ever Known'

Christopher Mintz-Plasse celebrated Nicholas Braun's 34th birthday on Sunday with a sweet Instagram shoutout
By Hattie Lindert May 01, 2022 06:07 PM
Credit: Marco Sagliocco/January Images/Shutterstock

Nicholas Braun's birthday is an occasion well worth celebrating for his pal Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

The Succession star celebrated his 34th birthday on Sunday, and Mintz-Plasse couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo of the duo to his Instagram Story for the occasion.

Mintz-Plasse chose a shot of the pair captured on the Jumbotron at TD Garden in Boston, watching a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

In the photo, the Get a Job costars are on their feet and excited as can be at the close score, 94-99 with the Celtics leading and only five minutes left in the final quarter (the Celtics would go on to win 116-112).

"Happy birthday to one of the cutest boys I've ever known," the Role Models actor captioned the shot.

Credit: Christopher Mintz-Plasse/Instagram

Braun threw the love right back to his friend, reposting the Instagram Story and adding his own caption of love: "🥰🥰🥰."

Mintz-Plasse and Braun also both shared another of Braun's birthday wishes, a post from musician Scott Goldbaum. Goldbaum shared a selfie of the trio enjoying a dinner out together, complete with San Pellegrino.

"Love you, homie," Goldbaum captioned the shot, in which he also wished Braun a happy birthday and tagged Mintz-Plasse.

Succession has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO.

