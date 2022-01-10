Nichelle Nichols' Life in Photos

While she broke barriers onscreen, Nichols' heart was elsewhere. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal in 2011, she admitted she saw Star Trek as "a stepping stone to Broadway" and planned to quit after the first season. However, a chance conversation with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. convinced her it was critical she continue in the prominent role, stressing how powerful of an inspiration she was as a Black actress.

Meeting King at a fundraiser, the civil rights leader was introduced to Nichols as her "biggest fan" and wouldn't hear it when she said she was going to sign off from the show.

"We talked a long time about what it all meant and what images on television tell us about ourselves," Nichols told WSJ of their conversation.

"It's one of the most important things that happened in my life and it changed and defined my career. I took my role much more seriously after that," she added.