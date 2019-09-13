From Paying Tuition to Being Outspoken Advocates: The Kindest Things the Kardashian-Jenners Have Done for Others
Kylie Gave Away $750,000 to the Founders and Members of a Feminist Organization
The proceeds from the makeup mogul’s ‘Money’ collection — which Kylie launched to celebrate turning 22 and being a billionaire — went to some pretty amazing causes. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she would be donating $750,000 to Nest of Love, a feminist organization based out of Florida. The organization helps mentor and empower women as well as providing for low-income communities.
And Then Gave Another $250,000 Away on Top of That!
She didn’t stop at $750,000! Jenner also gave $200,000 to Ashley Almonte and her family after hearing that Almonte had dropped out of school to support her mother. Jenner topped off her giving spree by donating $50,000 to the elementary school where Almonte’s mom has worked for 20 years.
“I want you to be able to pay off your student loans,” Kylie told Ashley. “I want you to be able to go back to college.”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Donated $500,000 to the California Wildfire Foundation
After being forced to evacuate themselves, the Kardashian-Wests wanted to raise awareness and give back to those who fought the 2018 California wildfires. Kardashian West appeared on Ellen, announcing that she and her husband Kanye West would be donating $200,000 each to the California Wildfire Foundation.
Kardashian West also presented a firefighter named Michael and his wife Lisa with $100,000 after they lost their house while trying to save other homes.
Kim and Her Family Also Donated $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief
After the devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey, The Kardashian family donated to the Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Kendall Jenner Used Her Birthday to Bring Awareness to a Great Cause
On her 22nd birthday, Jenner posted that she would be donating to Charity: Water, an organization that helps to provide people with clean water. She wrote on the organization’s site: “I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can’t wait to see how many more lives we can change together. 100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities.”
The fundraiser ended up hitting $70,000.
Kim Has Been Lobbying for Criminal Justice Reform and Is Planning on Becoming a Lawyer
Think that Kim Kardashian West’s only good at creating shapewear and eye palettes? Think again. She’s also about creating change. The mom of four spoke at the White House in June 2019 about helping those who were recently released from prison.
She wrote on Instagram of her experience, “Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”
She also announced a partnership with Lyft, “a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community.” She thanked the rideshare service “for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home.”
And that’s not all! Kardashian West also looking to become a lawyer, and with the help of a four-year apprenticeship program (in lieu of enrolling in law school) she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.
And Really Put Her Time and Money Where Her Mouth Is
She infamously spoke with President Trump directly about freeing Alice Johnson — a grandmother who had been served a life sentence because of nonviolent drug offenses. She even got her own legal team involved. Trump pardoned Johnson one week later.
In Case That's Not Enough ...
She also reportedly gives 10 percent of her earnings to charity each year.
Kim's Not the Only One Trying to Change Laws
Her older sister, Kourtney, teamed up with Environmental Working Group to lobby the United State Congress for the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which would set higher health and safety standards for cosmetic products.
Kardashian told lawmakers, “Even going into a store to buy just about anything … you shouldn’t have to walk around aimlessly asking ‘Is this okay?’ ‘Is this not okay?’ Everybody should have the right to healthy products. I do feel like it’s time for Congress to do its job.”
Kylie Often Helps Causes Through Her Makeup Line
In 2016, she launched one of her famous lip kits, named it “Smile” and donated 100 percent of the proceeds to SmileTrain. The mogul raised nearly $500,000.
Kris Jenner and Co. Helped Renovate the Watts Community Empowerment Center in Los Angeles
Just last year, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner spearheaded a project where she helped to raise funds for and renovate the Watts Community Empowerment Center. Jenner said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “The ability to come some place and have a really safe environment with really loving people can make a big difference in a community that’s, otherwise, going to be left behind.”
The Red Eye Organization thanked the family on Instagram saying, “Your family stepped up when you never had to. Yet you understand that we all have a responsibility and honor to help serve the needs of OUR FELLOW NEIGHBOR and those in OUR OWN BACKYARD.”
They added, “Haters will hate but I have seen your hearts over 8+ years contributing and giving thru our charity RedEye.org. I know of your dedication and steadfast involvement to look out for these little rockstars in Watts. You choose to give them a ‘voice’ even when a culture of Hollywood, a few miles away, has too often overlooked them. Instead of flying over, you came to your neighbor’s need, listened, laughed, talked, cried and took action. THANK YOU!”
Kim Used Her Show to Highlight Homelessness in L.A.
On season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim realized just how serious homelessness is in Los Angeles and looked to do something about it. In the episode, she visited Alexandria House, a longterm shelter for women and children, throwing a party for those who lived there and offering them products and services.
The real magic happened after the episode aired. Kim tweeted, “Just got off the phone w/ our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired [Alexandria House] has been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved! One person even donated $1mil. THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference! #AlexandriaHouse.”
Khloé Kardashian Says That She Loves Giving to Charity (But Not Talking About It)
In a blog post, Khloé shared, “We were raised in a very blessed environment but since my dad grew up a lot less fortunate, it was really important to him to show us all realities of life and not let us be jaded by the life that he was so lucky to provide us.” She explained, “At the same time, my dad always said to not be boastful about the charity work you do. Ask yourself if you are helping to benefit others or for a self-serving purpose.”
In other words, you won’t hear Khloé bragging about her philanthropy any time soon: “I hate when people throw their charity work in everyone’s faces because they are doing it for publicity or praise. I give to give. I don’t give to get.”
When Her Marriage to Kris Humphries Ended After 72 Days, Kim Donated the Cost of Her Wedding Gifts
The gifts reportedly amounted to $200,000, which she donated to The Dream Foundation.