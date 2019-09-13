From Paying Tuition to Being Outspoken Advocates: The Kindest Things the Kardashian-Jenners Have Done for Others

Think that Kim Kardashian West’s only good at creating shapewear and eye palettes? Think again. She’s also about creating change. The mom of four spoke at the White House in June 2019 about helping those who were recently released from prison.

She wrote on Instagram of her experience, “Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”

She also announced a partnership with Lyft, “a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community.” She thanked the rideshare service “for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home.”

And that’s not all! Kardashian West also looking to become a lawyer, and with the help of a four-year apprenticeship program (in lieu of enrolling in law school) she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.