Nia Vardalos Predicts John Corbett Will Bare All on 'AJLT' : 'He Got in Really Great Shape' for Filming

John Corbett has been fairly layered up so far filming his return to Sex and the City, but the actor's former leading lady Nia Vardalos suspects he'll show a little skin at some point in season 2 of And Just Like That....

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 writer and star teased that she's seen signs Corbett, 61, will be offering a stripped-down performance when he reprises his role of Aidan Shaw on the HBO Max revival.

"He told me something right before he went to film," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He got in really good shape. So, I have a feeling there's nudity in that. I have a feeling."

She added, "John's vegan now, so he looks good."

Last month, Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker shared a steamy kiss in the New York City streets while filming And Just Like That....

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker, 57, captioned an Instagram post with photos of her and Corbett getting into character.

The official And Just Like That... Instagram account also shared some snaps from the shoot, captioning the post, "And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes."

In September, Parker confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his character in season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Fans got a first glimpse of Parker and Corbett on the And Just Like That... set last month, when the show's official Instagram account and Parker shared several photos of the two actors walking down the street in New York City while filming, holding hands.

During a break from filming the upcoming season, the Hocus Pocus star opened up about reuniting with Corbett for the series.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra at the New York City launch of the flagship boutique for her SJP Collection shoe line. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

She teased that season 2 will include "an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first season of And Just Like That... is now streaming on HBO Max.