Entertainment TV Nia Vardalos Predicts John Corbett Will Bare All on 'AJLT' : 'He Got in Really Great Shape' for Filming "I have a feeling there's nudity in that," Corbett's My Big Fat Greek Wedding leading lady said of the actor's return to the Sex and the City universe By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 02:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos John Corbett and Nia Vardalos . Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage John Corbett has been fairly layered up so far filming his return to Sex and the City, but the actor's former leading lady Nia Vardalos suspects he'll show a little skin at some point in season 2 of And Just Like That.... The My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 writer and star teased that she's seen signs Corbett, 61, will be offering a stripped-down performance when he reprises his role of Aidan Shaw on the HBO Max revival. "He told me something right before he went to film," she told Entertainment Tonight. "He got in really good shape. So, I have a feeling there's nudity in that. I have a feeling." She added, "John's vegan now, so he looks good." Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Share Steamy Smooch Filming And Just Like That... Last month, Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker shared a steamy kiss in the New York City streets while filming And Just Like That.... "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," Parker, 57, captioned an Instagram post with photos of her and Corbett getting into character. The official And Just Like That... Instagram account also shared some snaps from the shoot, captioning the post, "And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes." Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of And Just Like That... In September, Parker confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his character in season 2 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival. Fans got a first glimpse of Parker and Corbett on the And Just Like That... set last month, when the show's official Instagram account and Parker shared several photos of the two actors walking down the street in New York City while filming, holding hands. Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's 'Happy' Reunion: 'It Will Be Really Meaningful' During a break from filming the upcoming season, the Hocus Pocus star opened up about reuniting with Corbett for the series. "It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra at the New York City launch of the flagship boutique for her SJP Collection shoe line. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back." She teased that season 2 will include "an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out and I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The first season of And Just Like That... is now streaming on HBO Max.