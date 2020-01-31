Nia Vardalos Stars as a Wife Who Kills in Lifetime's Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story

Nia Vardalos stars as a wife under suspicion in her latest project Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress, 57, stars as Stacey Castor in the Lifetime movie, based on the true story of a woman who is accused of killing her second husband after his eerily death mirrors that of her first husband.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the feature, the tension between Castor’s daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) and her new husband David (Mike Dopud) mounts after the teenager gets in trouble.

“I know, I screwed up,” Ashley tells her mom when they are alone. “I’m sorry. it’s just nothing in this house is ours. His rules, his things. I miss it the way it was. Everything is different.”

When David comes home, he’s not willing to accept Ashley’s apology.

“Sorry is not going to cut it,” he says. “In the meantime, you’re grounded. Work, school, that’s it!”

“Grounded?” Ashley replies in shock before storming off. “You can’t ground me!”

Image zoom Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In 2009, Stacey was found guilty of intentionally poisoning David with antifreeze in 2005. Though David’s death was originally thought to be a suicide, police found Stacey’s fingerprints on the glass, and a turkey baster that had David’s DNA on it.

David’s death occurred five years after Stacey’s first husband, Michael Wallace, died of what doctors believed to be a heart attack. Stacey refused an autopsy at the time to confirm the cause of death. Police later exhumed his body and found traces of anti-freeze in his system, according to ABC News.

Along with David’s death, Stacey was also found guilty of the attempted murder of her daughter, Ashley. Amid mounting suspicion that Stacey killed both David and Wallace, the mother gave Ashley an alcoholic drink containing crushed pills. After Ashley passed out, Stacey forged a suicide note in which the teenager confessed to killing both David and Wallace, according to ABC News. Ashley was discovered by her younger sister and after getting medical treatment made a full recovery and denied having written the letter.

Stacey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for David’s murder along with an additional 25 for Ashley’s attempted murder. She was dubbed “The Black Widow” by media outlets at the time.

Castor was found dead in her cell on the morning of June 11, 2016. Her cause of death was later ruled a heart attack.

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story is part of Lifetime’s upcoming Ripped from the Headlines slate and is set to air Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.