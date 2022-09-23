Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics

Nia Long is prioritizing her family.

The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said to PEOPLE. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long has another son, 21-year-old Maasai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics issued a statement on Udoka's immediate suspension from the team. At the time, they said Udoka had violated "team policies," and noted his future with the team will be evaluated.

Shortly before the Celtics statement went live, ESPN reported that Udoka had a "role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

PEOPLE later confirmed the allegations.

Udoka later gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His message concluded, "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Udoka has been head coach of the team since 2021.