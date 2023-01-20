Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion 

The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on January 20, 2023 08:14 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Nia Long and Omarion attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)
Photo: Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Nia Long is setting the record straight.

The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday.

"Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures.

In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on Omarion's face says it all!" Long glows in a fitted, white gown as the "Ice Box" singer styles a dark green outfit with black army boots.

https://www.instagram.com/theshaderoom/
The Shade Room/Instagram

Long's response comes after Omarion also shared a clip from their public appearance on his Twitter account on Friday with a blushing face emoji.

The Fatal Affair actress's last relationship ended in December 2022 when news surfaced that her ex-fiance and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka allegedly had an affair with a woman within the team's organization and was consequently suspended from the team.

He later apologized to his team but said he would not have any further comment.

Following Udoka's suspension, Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said at the time. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

During their 13-year relationship, the former couple welcomed their first child, 11-year-old son Kez, and Long's, a mother-to-son Massai, 22, from a previous relationship, second child.

In the upcoming Netflix comedy, Long stars along Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill.

According to its trailer, Hill plays Ezra Cohen, who tries to convince the parents (Murphy and Long) of his girlfriend Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London, that he would make a "good husband" to their daughter. Murphy and Long, however, aren't convinced. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Hill's character's parents.

You People is on Netflix Jan. 27.

.

