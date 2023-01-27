Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka

"I have my eye on one person," Nia Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show as she and Barrymore discussed their dating lives

By
Published on January 27, 2023 06:12 PM
Nia Long
Nia Long. Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Nia Long is keeping her secret crush under wraps.

The You People actress, 52, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday when Barrymore revealed she's been secretly dating people for years without any media attention.

Long then shared a secret of her own. "I have my eye on one person," she said before making it clear she's "not saying" who.

She added, "I'm never telling."

Barrymore, 47, responded by admitting, "I like dating. I enjoy it very much."

But Long didn't have the same feelings. "I'm so nervous," she shared.

The talk show host then revealed she's on dating apps — and swears by them, which left Long stunned and intrigued.

"I've met some nice people on the apps!" Barrymore insisted, which prompted Long to ask about the kinds of men she has met online.

"Comedy writers, one's an actor ... but he's a director, too. That helps. You gotta have responsibility! Actors are very coddled," Barrymore joked.

"Very," Long agreed before adding, "I've never dated an actor."

Barrymore and Long also agreed that they both like musicians and artists. However, these days, the talk show host said she's more concerned about a potential suitor's credit score, to which Long agreed.

Nia Long Was Told She Looked 'Too Old' Next to Drew Barrymore for Charlie's Angels
Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock, Jason Kempin/Getty

Long's revelation of her secret crush comes after she reacted to rumors that she's dating singer Omarion.

The two sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Jan. 17.

"Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room, which showed her smiling with Omarion, 38, as they posed for pictures.

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Long Says 'Consistency and Transparency' are 'Super Sexy' in Romantic Relationships

In September, Long ended her years-long relationship with fiancé Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

Long and Udoka, 45, had been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long also has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.

Following their breakup, Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

In the new Netflix comedy, Long stars along Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. According to its trailer, Hill plays Ezra Cohen, who tries to convince the parents (Murphy and Long) of his girlfriend Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London, that he would make a "good husband" to their daughter. Murphy and Long, however, aren't convinced.

You People is on Netflix Jan. 27.

