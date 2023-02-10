Nia Long Isn't 'Ready for a Serious Relationship' but Wants a 'Goodnight Kiss'

"My mind is not even there at all," the actress said as she opened up about having a serious relationship one day

By
Published on February 10, 2023 08:07 PM
Nia Long
Nia Long. Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Nia Long isn't looking for "serious" love.

The You People actress, 52, said she's not interested in a long-term relationship right now.

"Oh God, I'm not ready for a serious relationship," Long told The Cut in a feature published on Friday. "My mind is not even there at all."

However, she isn't ruling out romance completely and shared what she is ready for.

"I want to go out and have amazing, important, deep, thoughtful conversations. I want to travel. I want to laugh. I want to cook with my kids and listen to music. I want a good glass of wine. I want a good goodnight kiss. Everything else will have to show itself as being that. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment," she said.

For now, the star is prioritizing herself and her career.

"I have a couple of passion projects I want to get off the ground," Long said. "I want to go to Bali for a month, relax, breathe, and do yoga."

Last month, Long revealed she has a secret crush and has no plans on revealing their identity.

"I have my eye on one person," Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show before making it clear she's "not saying" who.

She added, "I'm never telling."

In September, Long ended her years-long relationship with fiancé Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

Long and Udoka, 45, had been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long also has another son, 22-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.

Following her breakup from Udoka, Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

